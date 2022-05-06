Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – The race for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate just got tighter after NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua officially joined the race.

This was confirmed by NARC-Kenya’s Deputy Secretary-General, Asha Bashir, who noted that the party had fronted Karua to be considered as ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate.

“We also confirm Martha Karua’s willingness and request to appear before the esteemed selection panel on Monday, May 9, 2022,” Bashir said in a statement yesterday.

On her part, the NARC Kenya leader confirmed that she is ready and willing to face the seven-member selection panel tasked with interviewing candidates for Azimio’s number two.

Karua is expected to appear before the Noah Wekesa panel alongside Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu.

This comes as Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed never to subject himself to humiliation by appearing before the panel to be interviewed for the running mate post.

According to Kalonzo, he deserves better in Azimio la Umoja-OKA coalition party than Raila is offering for sacrificing his presidential ambitions for him.

Among the selection panel’s criteria for choosing Raila’s presidential running mate are integrity, support base, and the votes one can consolidate.

Other factors include a commitment to constitutionalism, novelty, compatibility with the presidential candidate, and loyalty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.