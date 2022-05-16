Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Finance Intern – Project Control

Job Description

An opening exists within SNV Kenya for an internship with the finance department. The intern will support project controls with the following responsibilities:

Assisting with scanning documents.

Carrying out a review of financial documents of partners and Business champions.

Ensuring that new suppliers have provided all relevant information required to be added in SAP by Design e.g., bank details, and postal addresses.

Reconciling M-PESA payments for participants.

Preparing LPO in the system after the supplier has been approved and go ahead for LPO given.

Finding and preparing documents in preparation for project audits and filing them back in an orderly manner.

Reviewing expenses returned by staff to check if they reconcile with the work advance given and prepare a spreadsheet for approval.

Checking for completeness of documents before payments are done.

Any other duties as may be assigned by Project Finance Officer- Control

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or business administration with a CPA Part 2 or 3.

Currently in the final year of an undergraduate degree or completed his/her studies.

Knowledge of NGO/ International development financial policies would be an added advantage.

Keen to learn

Attention to detail

Computer literacy; Ms. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Diligent

Professional etiquette

Additional Information

Duration

6 months

How to Apply

Please apply by clicking on the “I AM INTERESTED” tab on the page and submit an application letter and CV that contains three referees in English before 27 May 2022.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

SNV is an equal opportunity employer, and the positions are available for filling at the earliest possible opportunity. Thus, qualified women and men are encouraged to apply.