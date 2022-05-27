Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance and Budget Assistant
Responsibilities
Budget:
- Provide support with respect to the review, analysis and preparation of the medium-term plan and its revisions.
- Prepare supporting documents (narrative and supporting tables) with respect to GEF submissions and UNEP Programme of Work.
- Assist managers in the elaboration of resource requirements for budget submissions.
- Undertake research and provides support to higher level Finance & Budget Officers with respect to budget reviews of relevant intergovernmental and expert bodies.
- Monitor expenditures and compare with approved budget; prepare adjustments as necessary.
- Review requisitions for goods and services to ensure correct objects of expenditure have been charged, and availability of funds.
- Assist in preparation of budget performance submissions and finalization of budget performance reports, analyze variances between approved budgets and actual expenditures.
- Monitor integrity of various financial databases.
- Verify accuracy of input data, ensuring consistency of data in previous allotments to new allotments issued.
- Co-ordinate with other finance and budget staff on related issues during preparation of budget reports.
- Periodic reconciliation of accounts.
- Draft or prepare correspondences to respond to enquiries in respect to relevant financial and budget matters
Treasury:
- Review incoming payment instructions with regard to banking details and sources of funds.
- Prepare payments for final disbursement by Cashier.
- Notify payees on status on payments.
- Assist staff members, Fund Management Officers, Administrative Officers, and donors regarding queries on payment and deposit related issues.
Competencies
- PROFESSIONALISM: Knowledge of theories, concepts and approaches related to finance, budgeting and accounting. Shows pride in work and in achievements; Demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; Is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; Is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; Shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; Remains calm in stressful situations. Commitment to implementing the goal of gender equality by ensuring the equal participation and full involvement of women and men in all aspects of work.
- TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; Solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise, is willing to learn from others; Places team agenda before personal agenda; Supports and acts in accordance with final group decisions, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; Shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.
- PLANNING AND ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; Identifies priority activities and assignments, adjusts priorities as required; Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; Uses time efficiently.
Education
- High school diploma or equivalent is required. Additional qualifications in accounting, finance or related field are desirable. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certificate or equivalent is desirable.
Work Experience
- A minimum of seven (7) years progressive working experience in finance, budget, accounting or related area is required.
- Experience in Global Environment Facility (GEF) project/grant management, budgeting, accounting, and financial management is required.
- Proven experience working with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems such as Systems Applications and Products (SAP) is desirable.
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>