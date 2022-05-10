Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Finance Assistant

Job Details

Description

The Finance Assistant (FA) will provide support to the Finance team. This support will include treasury functions, accounts payable and processing of payments in accordance with AWF’s policies and procedures. The Finance Assistant will also provide support in Audit, filling and archival practices. The position reports to Finance Officer

Responsibilities

Finance duties:

Accounts Payable

Monitor accounts payables email queue on a daily basis.

Review and post all invoices in a timely manner ensuring all the appropriate supporting documents are attached in the system and in accordance with AWF financial policy and procedures.

Receive and Reconcile supplier statements with vendor account on a monthly basis and respond to vendor queries on a timely manner.

Support with reconciliation of accounts payable

Cash and Bank:

Daily posting of bank transactions in the Accounting System accurately

On monthly basis, Reconcile and post assigned Bank Reconciliations in the Accounting System

Deposit of cash and checks to appropriate bank accounts

Processing of vendor payments using current AWF online banking Straight to Bank (S2B) platform and Write checks on a regular basis as per the system due dates in accordance with the Donor and AWF regulations

Support process invoices and initiate payments for offices without finance staff.

Monitor AWF bank account activity and ensure adequate cash balance to support smooth operations;

Payroll payables Support payroll function to post all payroll deductions within the set deadlines. Ensure payments of the payroll deductions is done and GL accounts cleared Ensure evidence of payment of the Payroll deductions are filed Reconcile and ensure no outstanding balances older than one month

Month End Close Process: Support the supervisor with the monthly close out process by other assigned finance monthly tasks are completed as per set deadlines Support line manager in review of Accounts Payable report to confirm correct month end balances, cleanup thereof Ensure all invoice reviews and postings are completed as per set deadlines Confirm all Vendors are in the correct AP group Maintain a complete filing system for all bank and petty cash reconciliations

Make disbursements in compliance with Donor and AWF regulations;

Administration:

Support in gathering support documentations in preparation of annual, internal and donor audits;

Collect and scan all Payable finance documentation in an organized electronic filing structure that is user friendly

Perform any other relevant duties as assigned by the supervisor and other Senior Finance Team.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting/business or related field

Qualified Certified Public Accountant

Minimum 3 years working experience in an International NGO

Audit experience is desirable

Experience in using ERP is desirable (MS Navision Dynamic / Oracle NetSuite)

Knowledge in French will be an added advantage

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written

Excellent computer skills (Word, Excel, Outlook)

Flexible, culturally sensitive, and exude a “team” attitude

Must have excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally with staff, partners and donors

