Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Head of Finance and Accounts

Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade an officer must have at least;

A minimum period of ten (10) years relevant work experience eight (8) of which should have been in management;

Bachelor’s Degree (KNQF Level 7 or equivalent) in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management (Finance or Accounting option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Master’s Degree (KNQF Level 9) in any of the following: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance or their equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Certified Public Accountant Part III (CPA K) or Associate of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA);

Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Membership in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional body;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Responsibilities:

Key Duties and responsibilities entail;

Managing all issues regarding the financing of Kenya National Qualifications Authority activities;

Participating in the Development and implementation of sound financial management policies and procedures;

Consolidating the Authority printed budget estimates and revised budget as per guidelines issued by National Treasury;

Forecasting Annual cash flow requirements and coordinating preparation of annual budgets;

Scheduling all payments within the Authority budgetary provisions;

Ensuring Budgetary and cost control by reviewing expenditure returns from departments, preparing variance analysis, and recommending corrective action;

Guiding other departments by interpreting government accounting policy and applying it in all operations of the Authority;

Planning and coordinating timely preparation of annual Work Plans and budget estimates;

Developing and managing internal controls and compliance;

Participate in Public-Private Partnership program strategies and resource mobilization;

Analyzing and interpreting financial reports and other accounting records;

Ensure prudent and optimal utilization of Authority funds and Assets;

Managing proper records of financial transactions;

Overseeing the preparation of the final Annual Statement of Accounts in accordance with accounting standards and procedures and submission to relevant institutions;

Reviewing and ensuring timely and accurate preparation of management accounting reports on a quarterly and annual basis;

Maintaining an accurate and complete financial records of the Authority and regularly reviewing the financial system;

Undertaking financial risk management;

Monitoring and evaluating funds applications and accountability;

Ensuring compliance with applicable financial statutory obligations and circulars;

Ensuring proper Revenue and Treasury Management and reporting.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants to apply for this position before 10 May 2022