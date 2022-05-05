Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Laikipia County Woman Representative, Cate WAaruguru, has finally declared the presidential candidate she will support during the August 9th election.

The election is turning out to be a neck and neck race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance and Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

During the just-concluded United Democratic Alliance(UDA) primaries, Waruguru lost the nominations and went on sabbatical after a heavy defeat.

Waruguru who received 5,595 votes was defeated by Amin Deddy, who garnered 12,723 votes.

However, on Thursday, Waruguru declared that despite losing nominations, she is still a number one supporter of DP Ruto.

The confirmation by Cate Waruguru comes a few days after being rumored to be on her way to the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga.

This is what Waruguru posted on her Facebook page.

