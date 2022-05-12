Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A 16-year-old minor is in custody for murder, after she killed another minor, following a disagreement over a 2GB memory card.

In a shocking incident that has left villagers grieving in Mulot, Bomet county, the juvenile stabbed her age mate on the left side of her chest killing her instantly. Efforts to rush the deceased to hospital proved futile after doctors at Longisa district hospital confirmed her dead on arrival.

The incident occurred outside Sweet Wines and Spirits, next to West Inn bar in the sleepy Mulot Sunset trading centre. It has not been established exactly whether the adolescent girls were school-going children and what business they were conducting in prohibited areas.

The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in custody at Mulot police station, being processed for arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives have widened the scope of their investigations in this matter to establish whether adults had accompanied the young girls to the liquor shops, whether prior to their argument they were intoxicated and who was responsible.

In the recent past, Mulot town has gained notoriety as a haven for mobile money fraudsters, with a majority of suspects engaged in the fast-spreading vice having been arrested in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.