Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position: Field Officer Intern (One position) –To be based in Nairobi

Purpose

The purpose of the internship is to be trained in recruitment and retention activities for a research clinic team.

The field officer intern will be trained on the following responsibilities:–

Support the retention team in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.

Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study participants.

Participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.

Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities





Perform other duties as assigned or required.

Education and Professional Training

Diploma in counseling, social work, nursing or clinical medicine from a recognized Institution

Training in reproductive health sciences would be an added advantage

Competencies

Basic counseling skills

Basic IT and social media skills

Experience on health issues with communities

Basic knowledge of reproductive health

Prior work experience with young women



Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.

How to Apply

Please Note:

i. A stipend will be provided.

ii. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through email: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 2nd June 2022.



KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH, AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW, AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.