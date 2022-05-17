Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position: Field Officer Intern (One position) –To be based in Nairobi
Purpose
The purpose of the internship is to be trained in recruitment and retention activities for a research clinic team.
The field officer intern will be trained on the following responsibilities:–
- Support the retention team in activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants.
- Conduct outreach activities in order to maintain high retention of study participants.
- Participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.
- Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities
- Perform other duties as assigned or required.
Education and Professional Training
- Diploma in counseling, social work, nursing or clinical medicine from a recognized Institution
- Training in reproductive health sciences would be an added advantage
Competencies
- Basic counseling skills
- Basic IT and social media skills
- Experience on health issues with communities
- Basic knowledge of reproductive health
- Prior work experience with young women
Terms of Engagement:
Appointment in the internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.
How to Apply
Please Note:
i. A stipend will be provided.
ii. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through email: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 2nd June 2022.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH, AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW, AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
