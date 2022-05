Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – A video of some female soldiers twerking has gone viral after being shared online.

In the short footage, the military women who were in their uniforms were seen twerking and having fun in their military base.

The officers danced and twerked to Bruk Off Yu Back by Jamaican singer, Konshens.

Watch the video below