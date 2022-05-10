Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Supermodel and actress, Faith Morey, has confirmed that her marriage to her white husband, Randy Morey, has ended.

The model had earlier dropped hints about her and Randy going their separate ways in an Instagram post she shared, where she talked about “single mothers” not taking the place of a dad/man in their children’s lives.

In an interview with Vanguard Allure, she confirmed that their marriage is over, adding that she is lucky they met.

Faith said;

Love doesn’t know skin colour or race; it is universal. I was lucky to have met my ex-husband; he thought me to be open to other cultures, food and tradition. I will say, I’m more open-minded due to my relationship with him.

When asked about the price she had to pay for posing nude at the peak of her career, Faith said;

Right now, I will say I have outgrown that; but in the peak of my career, I did some semi nude and, of course, lingerie model paid more.