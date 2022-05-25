Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Former KTN anchor turned businesswoman, Betty Kyallo, has hinted that she is not in a hurry to get married.

The single mother of one revealed this while responding to a fan who advised her to get married because time is running out.

The fan feels that Betty is getting old and may not get a husband if she continues jumping from one man to another.

She hilariously told the fan to get married on her behalf, adding that she is not in a hurry to settle down.

Betty was previously married to renowned TV journalist Dennis Okari.

They exchanged vows in a posh wedding that was the talk of social media.

However, their marriage lasted for less than a year.

Okari divorced her after he found out that she was engaged in a secret affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Betty has dated a number of men after parting ways with Okari but most of her relationships are short-lived.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.