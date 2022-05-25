Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Former KTN anchor turned businesswoman, Betty Kyallo, has hinted that she is not in a hurry to get married.
The single mother of one revealed this while responding to a fan who advised her to get married because time is running out.
The fan feels that Betty is getting old and may not get a husband if she continues jumping from one man to another.
She hilariously told the fan to get married on her behalf, adding that she is not in a hurry to settle down.
Betty was previously married to renowned TV journalist Dennis Okari.
They exchanged vows in a posh wedding that was the talk of social media.
However, their marriage lasted for less than a year.
Okari divorced her after he found out that she was engaged in a secret affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
Betty has dated a number of men after parting ways with Okari but most of her relationships are short-lived.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>