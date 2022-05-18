Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Executive Assistant

The role can be remote or based in one of our hubs (Nairobi, Kathmandu, Dakar, or Kampala), and will support our CXOs spread across US, Kenya and India.

Key Responsibilities

Scheduling & Calendar Management (30%):

Provide proactive calendar management for the CEO and Chief of Staff. This includes scheduling meetings, maintaining calendar hygiene, preparing weekly schedules, forecasting conflicts and working quickly to resolve them.

Manage schedules for other CXOs as needed.

Meeting Planning & Execution (25%):

Drive meeting preparation & follow-up for leadership & org-wide meetings owned by the office of the CEO, including sharing of agendas, meeting notes, action items, recordings, slide decks, and other relevant materials

Provide technology support during meetings owned by CXOs

Collaborate & coordinate with all functional teams to plan, execute & create a positive virtual experience for recurring org-wide touchpoints (All Hands, Town Halls, & Brown Bags).

Partner with POPs to plan & support people engagement events as needed.

Project Management & Coordination for Org-wide initiatives (20%)

Coordinate the org-wide annual goals (OGSM) reporting process each quarter across all teams to facilitate timely and high-quality strategy reviews.

Coordinate organizational planning, preparation, and administration for key milestones in our annual operating cadence

Travel Coordination (10%):

Plan, coordinate, & arrange travel for the Strategy Team and Board of Directors. This includes travel & logistics support for in-person meetings and conferences (international & domestic) attended by CXOs & Directors.

Support CXOs & Directors in travel and meetup planning for functional teams, including logistics support as needed.

Org-wide Communications Support (10%):

Support the Chief of Staff & CEO to gather relevant data across the org, conduct analysis, & create presentations & reports for diverse audiences (the leadership team, Board of Directors, and the full team).

Draft org-wide communications as needed for the Chief of Staff or CEO.

Skills Knowledge and Expertise

Prior experience preferred in supporting C-level executives or senior management in a similar capacity

Exceptional planning, organization, and time management skills

Exceptional writing & verbal communication skills

Strong presentation and meeting facilitation skills

A natural relationship builder and people person who can create positive virtual and in-person experiences for those you interact with

Detail-obsessed

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and move several projects forward in parallel

Fast learner

A collaborative team player who can work independently and collaboratively with teammates across the org

Comfort with tight deadlines in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Ability to consistently follow through on tasks and projects

Highly skilled at following up with others proactively and assertively, yet with utmost patience, kindness and empathy

High-energy and efficient

Possess a can-do attitude

Flexible to changing needs/priorities

Perform well under pressure

Strong judgement, integrity and discretion when handling sensitive and confidential information

Demonstrates initiative, creativity, solidarity, humanity and openness in line with our org values

Why Medic?

Purpose & Impact

Ability to create and see real impact in your work

Freedom to take initiative and innovate, bonus of an agile, small team

Work for a globally awarded social enterprise recognized for developing a solution that can create global systems change in the health sector

The Team

Work with a value and mission driven team that is consistently described as warm, incredibly kind and supportive

Exposure to a diverse team: over 15 different nationalities

Opportunities for global travel: all team meet-up + functional team meet-up + field visits

Work/Life & Growth

Generous leave time: vacation, maternity/paternity, bereavement, & sick days

Professional development funds & opportunities + 5 days off for prof dev

Home Office Set up Stipend.

Flexible, remote schedules

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Application Deadline: June 30, 2022