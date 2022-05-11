Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Executive Assistant

Administration Officer/ Executive Assistant

Reports To: Chief Executive Officer

Responsibilities

-Briefing he director on the agenda before every meeting and after every meeting

-Direct and coordinate activities of departments concerned with tenders

-Quotations and field teams.

-Review sales and activity reports and other performance data to measure productivity and goal achievements and to determine areas needing improvements

-Establish and implement departmental policies, goals and procedures conferring with organization officials and staff members as necessary.

-Determine staffing requirements and oversee the hiring process

-Monitor business agencies to ensure that they efficiently and efficiently provide needed service while staying within budgetary limits

-Manage incoming and outgoing deliveries

-Plan and direct activities such as visiting customers, coordinating with other team members as required

-Devise procedures to inspect and report regarding organization’s goals net and monitor all operations that affect quality organization.

-Supervise and guide team members

-Appraise customers’ requirements and make sure they are satisfied.

-Facilitate proactive solutions by collecting and analyzing quality data from customers.

-Review current standards and policies

-Keep records of quality reports, statistical reviews and relevant documentations

-Ensure all legal standards are me

-Ensure right tenders have been chosen in connection with CEO

-Checking recording of tenders and quotations

-Prepare he payroll and ensure timely submission of statutory deductions.

-Co-ordinate the staff leave calendar

-Liaise between the director and the team members

-Managing the directors’ diary including organizing meetings and appointments.

-Leasing with staff supplies and clients

-Measleunous staff of support he director which will vary with the director and managers permit.

-Device and maintain office filing system.

-Produce daily reports, presentations and briefs.

-Ensuring ha procedures and administrative systems are implemented and maintained.

– keep abreast of all information, handling of administrative duies which include payments of NHIF and NSSF and PAYE on monthly basis.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business administration or any relevant course

Minimum 0f 5 years in similar position and at least 2 years of experience in Tendering

Good Communication and Organization skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Executive Assistant” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 16th May 2022