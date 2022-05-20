Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Two thieves were captured on CCTV stealing a handbag belonging to a Wajir Woman Rep aspirant at the popular Pronto Restaurant in Nairobi Central Business District.

The aspirant was having dinner with electorates from Wajir West when the two thieves- a man and a woman- stole her handbag.

In the footage, the suspected thieves are seen entering the hotel while masquerading as customers.

They sat behind the aspirant and spotted her handbag that was placed under the table.

After some minutes, they walked out without ordering anything.

As they were walking out of the restaurant, the smartly dressed man tactfully picked the aspirant’s handbag and walked away in the company of his accomplice, without raising eyebrows.

The aspirant discovered her handbag had been stolen as she was leaving the restaurant.

She reported to the management and when the CCTV footage was reviewed, the two thieves were caught red-handed executing their mission.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.