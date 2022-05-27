Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 27 May 2022 – Former K24 TV anchor, Michelle Morgan, is among the few TV girls in stable marriages.
Michelle, who started as a business anchor at Citizen TV, got married to her long-time Chinese boyfriend Peng Cheng in a private wedding ceremony in 2019.
The wedding was hosted in Seychelles.
Peng Cheng is the Managing Director of Easy Taxi, a fleet of taxis that operates worldwide.
He also runs the popular Alchemist bar in Nairobi.
A sneak peek into Michelle’s Instagram page reveals she is enjoying marriage with her Chinese husband.
They are blessed with one kid.
See photos.
