Friday, 27 May 2022 – Former K24 TV anchor, Michelle Morgan, is among the few TV girls in stable marriages.

Michelle, who started as a business anchor at Citizen TV, got married to her long-time Chinese boyfriend Peng Cheng in a private wedding ceremony in 2019.

The wedding was hosted in Seychelles.

Peng Cheng is the Managing Director of Easy Taxi, a fleet of taxis that operates worldwide.

He also runs the popular Alchemist bar in Nairobi.

A sneak peek into Michelle’s Instagram page reveals she is enjoying marriage with her Chinese husband.

They are blessed with one kid.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.