Friday, May 27, 2022 – Former Formula 1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday May 25, for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.

The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in Ecclestone’s luggage during an X-ray screening, police said in a statement on Thursday May 26, adding that he was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time, police said.

The 91-year-old paid bail of $1,257.55 and was freed to travel to Switzerland. But the handgun was seized.

Ecclestone, who spent 40 years as the head of Formula 1 before stepping down in 2017, is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone.