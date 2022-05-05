Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Everton boss, Frank Lampard has been charged by the FA following his comments after his side’s defeat in the Merseyside derby last month.

Lampard had claimed Liverpool would have been awarded a spot-kick had Mohamed Salah gone down like Anthony Gordon in the match against Liverpool.

Gordon, who had been booked for diving in the first half at Anfield, fell during a challenge with Joel Matip, but referee Stuart Attwell neither awarded a penalty nor issued a second yellow card.

Lampard said in his post-match interview: ‘It is a penalty for me. You don’t get them here. If that was Mo Salah at the other end he gets a penalty. I’m not trying to create conflict; it’s just the reality of football.

‘I have played in teams in the top half of the league – you get them. That was a penalty for sure. It’s a clear foul.’

The Toffees subsequently contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) for a second time this season with concerns over the decision.

The FA has taken exception to those comments, citing an implication of ‘bias and/or attack(ing) the integrity of the match referee or referees generally’.

An FA statement read: ‘Frank Lampard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to post-match media comments that he made following Everton FC’s Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday 24 April.

‘It is alleged the manager’s comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee – or referees generally – and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

‘Frank Lampard has until Monday 9 May 2022 to provide a response.’