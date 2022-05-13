Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – The Kenya Kwanza power-sharing agreement that has left Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to look like fools after they were played by Deputy President William Ruto has continued to elicit reactions from Kenyans.

According to ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi are the biggest losers for signing a skewed agreement with Ruto.

Addressing the press yesterday, Mbadi noted that even family members of Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Kingi are surprised by the decision of the three.

According to Mbadi, there is no way a right-thinking politician would sign an agreement that has a condition that is impossible to meet.

“Then a friend of yours will be made the speaker of the national assembly only if you deliver 70 % of the Luhya votes to my presidency. And you put that in agreement and you sign, someone who is intelligent.”

“Am even wondering whether their children are looking at them and wondering do we have right-thinking daddies. I cannot envision how a normal human being who has been in politics even for a day can sign such a document.”Mbadi said.

In the agreement, Mudavadi will be named the Prime Cabinet Secretary whereas his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula will be appointed the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart would also be allocated 30 % of all government appointments including Cabinet positions.

But for them to get those positions, they must deliver 70 % of the Luhya votes to Ruto; something that is almost impossible.

On the other hand, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has been promised the Senate Speaker slot but only if he delivers 50% votes in Kilifi County to Ruto’s basket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.