Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Murang’a Senator and UDA gubernatorial candidate, Irungu Kang’ata, may be regretting joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA if his latest move is anything to go by.

This is after he caused a storm after doctoring a picture of Azmio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s past campaign rally.

The Ruto-allied Senator superimposed himself and his running mate into the picture of Raila Odinga’s massive crowd just to fool people that the crowd is his in order to remain politically relevant.

Kang’ata took to his verified Twitter page, where he shared the poster of him and Winnie Mwangi, his nominee for the deputy governor post, accompanying the manifesto he has for the county.

However, it has been established that the photo was deliberately doctored, with the intent of depicting the popularity of the Murang’a governorship aspirant.

The original photo shows NASA’s 2017 presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga addressing a huge gathering of his supporters at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park grounds.

The UDA gubernatorial candidate expunged the image of Raila and replaced it with his image and that of his running mate nominee.

However, hawk-eyed Kenyans have blasted Kang’ata for hoodwinking Murang’a voters using Raila’s ‘crowd’.

“Kanga’ata, Where in Murang’a is this? Kama hiyo ni huko kweli basi Usha shinda,” Jakanader a random Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user Ranchos said, “Unaweka Picha ya Raila Odinga ya Uhuru park. Joker of the year.”

“Hadi crowd inaibwa! Enyewe mwizi ni mwizi tu,” Andrew Wakali said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.