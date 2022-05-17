Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his long silence following the announcement by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka that he will vie for the presidency in August.

On Monday, Kalonzo ditched Azimio-One Kenya Alliance and announced his presidential bid in August.

Reacting to Kalonzo’s move, Ruto, through United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina, claimed Kalonzo’s indecisive nature was affecting his political career.

In an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Maina said Kalonzo had failed to stick to his word in the recent past, terming his decision to run for the presidency as a last-minute thought.

“He had said he would not face the Azimio la Umoja selection panel but he still appeared before the panel.

“He showed up and everyone was surprised,” Maina said.

“In governance, you need a very stable and almost predictable style of leadership where your members can feel consistency,” Maina added.

