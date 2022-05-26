Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru is now seeing the possibility of Deputy President William Ruto losing the August presidential contest to Azimio candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

Speaking during a rally in Laikipia East, Waruguru told Ruto to put his house in order, failure to which the Azimio wave will sweep across the region that supports UDA.

“Azimio have organized themselves. They have unity and will have access to unlimited funds from the government, while those in UDA walk around declaring that they had the party ticket and were just waiting to be sworn in. This will not be an easy battle,” Waruguru stated.

At the same time, Waruguru cautioned Ruto never to trust his Mt. Kenya team, saying the team is going to cost him the presidency.

She particularly warned the DP against relying on former Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, area Member of Parliament Amin Deddy, and Senator John Nderitu Kinyua, arguing that they will cost him the votes.

According to the Ruto-allied MP, the three teamed up to manipulate UDA primaries in their favor, which led her to lose the UDA nomination to the incumbent MP Amin Deddy.

Waruguru singled out Irungu, who is seeking a political comeback, as the main person behind the manipulation of the primaries. She accused the former governor of being a betrayer.

“I publicly campaigned for Irungu yet he was the first to betray me and rig my votes. If these are the kind of people you rely on, then Azimio will outsmart you,” she warned the DP.

At the same time, the Woman Rep vowed to disobey Ruto, saying she will not support the six-piece voting pattern as advocated for by the DP, vowing to give the aspirants fierce competition.

“I do not see the suit (six-piece voting) thing coming to play, we will agree as Kenya Kwanza to support Ruto at the top but on the ground, we will speak our minds. Irungu, Kinyua, and Deddy, we are on your case,” she noted,

