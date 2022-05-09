Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland’s £63million move to Manchester City is set to be announced later this week.

The Norwegian striker, 21, will link up with Pep Guardiola’s squad for the beginning of pre-season after City paid the release clause in his Dortmund contract.

Sportsmail reported last month that City had agreed terms with Haaland’s representatives and he will become the Premier League’s highest-paid player on more than £500,000-a-week, signing a five-year contract.

Negotiations between City and Dortmund have been conducted and the Bundesliga club are expecting confirmation that the £63m fee will be paid to activate his release.

Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football having scored 85 times in 88 appearances for Dortmund during two-and-a-half years there. He has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent months but has opted for the reigning English champions.