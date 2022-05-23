Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Erik ten Hag has been unveiled by Manchester United at Old Trafford as the club’s new manager.

On Monday morning, May 23, Ten Hag was shown around the stadium by director of football John Murtough, ahead of his press conference.

Another picture showed Ten Hag holding Manchester United’s 2021/22 season kit and posing for the cameras.

Speaking to the club website, Ten Hag said: “I would say the word ‘exciting’. I really look forward to doing this job, at this club with massive history, and we want to restore it where it belongs.”

The Dutchman replaces Ralf Rangnick, who was the interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

United finished in sixth place this past season and have just gone five years without winning any silverware.

Ten Hag believes United are better than the league position this past season suggested, adding: “Also know one year ago, this club, this team was second in the Premier League. There’s potential and now it’s up to us to get that out. It’s a process, it will take time but I’m convinced we will come to that point where we get success. We have to work hard and it has to be based on the right philosophy and strategy.”