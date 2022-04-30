Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Drama ensued at Captains Lounge along Mombasa Road after angry fans confronted comedian Eric Omondi and Bongo singer Harmonize.

Harmonize and Eric arrived at the club very late and performed for 1 minute before leaving.

As they were leaving the club, fans stormed out and demanded to be refunded their money.

Anti-riot police were called to the scene to try and quell irate party-goers, who threatened to beat up the two celebrities.

According to the event poster, tickets were retailing at KES 1,000 for regular, KES 2,000 for VIP and KES 5,000 for VVIP.

Watch video of the dramatic incident.

