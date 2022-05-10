Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – The England national team is reportedly set to lose Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi with the pair set to switch international allegiances to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both represented England at various levels.

Football.London have stated that Nketiah has been persuaded to switch international allegiance to the African nation, along with Hudson-Odoi.

Nketiah, who has scored four goals in his last four Premier League appearances, has previously played for the England Under-21 set-up. He holds the record for most goals at Under-21 level with 16, but has yet to secure an international cap for the senior squad.

The striker is to be joined by Hudson Odoi despite the Chelsea winger receiving three caps by Gareth Southgate.

A FIFA rule change in September 2020 allows players with no more than three caps to change their allegiance if those caps came before their 21st birthday.

Should both men officially make the switch, it will boost their chances of playing at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana qualified for the tournament and will play in a group alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made his international debut in a 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic in 2019, before later playing games against Montenegro and Kosovo that same year. He also famously turned down the opportunity to play for the England Under-21 team last year, so that he could focus on fighting for his place at Chelsea