Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – A lady believed to be a leader of a notorious ‘Mchele Gang’ that has been drugging men along Thika Road has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Ann Nyambura, camps in popular entertainment joints along Thika Road where she preys on unsuspecting patrons before drugging them and stealing from them.

Her proverbial forty days reached after she was nabbed by detectives and taken to Kasarani Police Station, where she is currently being held.

Any member of the public who might have had an encounter with her has been urged to report to the station.

See her photo

The Kenyan DAILY POST.