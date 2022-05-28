Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022– Two young men believed to be behind a series of robberies in Nairobi’s Eastland area were almost lynched after being cornered by a mob consisting of boda boda riders, who operate along Kangundo Road.

The motorbike riding thugs snatched a woman’s handbag along the busy road and as they were escaping, the boda boda riders chased after them.

According to reports by an undercover cop, the suspected thugs were involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle while fleeing from the irate mob.

Luckily, patrol cops rescued them from the mob and took to them to the hospital.

One of the thugs died while receiving treatment.

His accomplice survived with injuries.

The suspected thugs who hail from Mathare North are in their mid-twenties.

