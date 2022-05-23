Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 May 2022 – A man has been charged in a Nairobi court for several offences of obtaining money by false pretences targeting foreign nationals.

George Onyango Handa was on Thursday arrested by DCI officers working at the Department of Immigration for swindling foreign nationals and giving them fake Permanent Residency Certificates.

The fraudster has been engaging in the illegal activities with his accomplices who are still at large.

Further investigation is ongoing with a view to prefer more charges and net his accomplices.

The public is encouraged to seek services only through the official channels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.