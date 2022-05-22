Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 May 2022 – A lady who worked for Inooro TV anchor Ken Wakuraya as a househelp wants him to take care of their son.

She had an affair with Ken in 2015 that resulted in the birth of a son called Jayden.

However, the anchor has refused to support the kid, who was born with cerebral palsy.

The helpless lady has tried to reach out to the popular anchor, who is among the highest-paid vernacular TV anchors, but her efforts have not yielded fruits.

He reportedly blocked all avenues that she can use to reach him.

Below is an emotional video of Ken Wakuraya’s former househelp parading their sick son.

