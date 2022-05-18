Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Tormented Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has warned Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga after settling on former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua as his running mate.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kindiki, who was shortchanged in the running mate slot, assured Raila that Martha Karua would not help him stem Deputy President William Ruto’s tide in Mt. Kenya.

He stated that it will be very difficult for the NARC Kenya leader to change the political tidings of the Mt Kenya region in favour of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to Kindiki, the UDA party and Kenya Kwanza wave in the central region are too strong for Karua to change.

“I doubt Martha Karua will be able to turn the tide of UDA and Kenya Kwanza, not even in Kirinyaga. She will not withstand the tide of Kenya Kwanza. It is too strong,” he said.

According to the Senator, the use of tribe to marshal votes will not be successful in the August elections since it will be about issues of national importance.

Though he lauded the appointment of Karua as a wise move, Kindiki said he is certain the Azimio coalition is poised for defeat.

“For the first time the use of ethnicity as the organizing principle of our politics has been dismantled, so those who think that Karua can turn the tide anywhere because she speaks a certain language are wasting time,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST