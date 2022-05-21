Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Hours after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was spotted herding cows in his Yatta ranch, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) not to clear Kalonzo to run for the presidency on a Wiper party ticket.

In a letter addressed to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu, urged the electoral body not to clear Kalonzo since his party was still a member of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

She noted that Kalonzo’s Wiper had not left the coalition party and hence cannot front a candidate in the August 9 polls.

Kalonzo ditched Azimio on Monday and announced his presidential bid with Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate after Raila failed to pick him as his running mate and instead settled on Martha Karua.

The Wiper leader is said to be exploring loopholes in the agreement and is hell-bent on frustrating the Azimio after the coalition’s flag bearer, Raila Odinga, settled on Martha Wangari Karua, as his running mate.

Prior to leaving Azimio and announcing his candidature, Kalonzo had threatened to walk out if Raila failed to choose him as his running mate.

“There is no power-sharing structure, which is the basis of any negotiations or any coalition arrangement of working together. Without a power-sharing agreement, which is registered with the Registrar of Political Parties, everything else is a nullity.”

“Kalonzo is a reasonable man who wants the best for Kenya,” Makueni MP, Dan Maanzo, a close ally of Kalonzo, argued.

This comes as reports have emerged that Kalonzo had been cornered by President Uhuru Kenyatta to come back to Azimio and support the Raila-Karua ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.