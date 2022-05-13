Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Elon Musk believes that Joe Biden only defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 election because “everyone just wanted less drama.”

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to say that Mr. Biden had made a “mistake” in thinking he had been elected to “transform the country.”

“Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama,” Mr. Musk tweeted.

The billionaire then said he wants a “less divisive” candidate than Donald Trump at the next US election, despite his plans to restore the one-term president’s Twitter account.

The Tesla boss gave his view on Mr. Trump running for office again just days after he said he would reverse his Twitter ban.

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” tweeted Mr Musk on Thursday.

Mr Trump was banned from the social media platform in the wake of his supporters violently attacking the US Capitol on January 6 2021 to try and prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

The Tesla CEO is on the verge of buying Twitter after the company’s board accepted his $44bn offer for the platform which he has said he intends to take private.