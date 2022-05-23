Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – The world’s richest man, Elon Musk became $10 billion poorer in just a single day after claims of sexual misconduct against him emerged.

The Tesla founder and CEO’s wealth shrank by $10 billion on Friday, May 20 as Tesla’s stock plunged, according to Bloomberg.

The company’s stock price fell after a report that SpaceX settled a sexual misconduct claim against him.

A market analyst said Tesla’s backers feared “key-man risk” and “perception is reality for [Wall] Street.”

Musk was worth about $212 billion on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. After news of the allegations broke on Thursday night, his wealth fell to around $201 billion, the index showed.

According to a report by Insider, SpaceX, the aerospace firm founded by Musk, paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018. Musk categorically denied the claim, saying it came out due to his ongoing purchase of Twitter.

Musk owns around 47% of SpaceX. Last week, the company was estimated to have reached a $125 billion valuation. But it’s a privately-held company, and as such, its valuation doesn’t change much from day to day.