Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Ellen DeGeneres tried to fight back tears as she walked out for her final talk show fighting back tears.

The last episode of Ellen DeGeneres Show which began in 2003 will be aired on Thursday May 26, after a turbulent time amid the ‘toxic workplace’ scandal.

In a newly released clip showing the 64-year-old host preparing for her last hurrah, she emerged from behind a screen to a cheering audience, including her wife Portia de Rossi and brother Vance DeGeneres in the front row.

Ellen then placed her hand on her chest saying, ‘Thank you’, with Portia also looking teary. The show host will be joined by Jennifer Aniston, almost 20 years after the Friends star became the first ever guest on the show. It will also be her 20th appearance on Ellen.

There will also be appearances from musicians Pink and Billie Eilish in the final episode which was filmed in April.

As the show wraps up, Ellen wrote on Instagram;

‘Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th.

‘When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal.

‘We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.

‘Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.’