Friday, May 20, 2022 – Ed Sheeran, 31, and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, have welcomed a baby girl.

The Shape Of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud hitmaker shocked everyone with the announcement on Thursday evening May 19, especially because the couple decided to keep this pregnancy private.

Sheeran shared a photo of a pair of adorable white booties on a brown blanket and captioned it nonchalantly, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.” He added, “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

It is unclear when Sheeran and Seaborn’s second child was born. A spokesperson for the singer told The Sun in a follow-up statement:

“Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine.

‘They’re so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour.

‘We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time.’

Sheeran and Seaborn, 30, are already parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020. At the time, they announced the birth of their baby girl with a sweet message on Instagram.