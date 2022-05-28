Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has revealed the first person whom former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will send to jail once he wins the presidency in August.

At the moment, Raila is the candidate likely to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta since he has a massive following in Western Kenya, Nyanza, Nairobi, Lower Eastern, Coast, and parts of Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Saturday, Duale said the first person whom Raila Odinga will jail is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Duale said Raila Odinga will betray Uhuru by sending him to jail despite supporting his presidential bid.

“I want to tell the people of Nyandarua and Mt Kenya, you know me, I stood with President Uhuru, and Mt Kenya region and also the people of Kenya. We are better placed, we are the best friends of Uhuru Kenyatta than that person of riddles (Raila). When he holds the Bible after winning, the first person he will jail is Uhuru Kenyatta,” Duale said while campaigning for Kenya Kwanza Alliance in Nyandarua County on Saturday.

