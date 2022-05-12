Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has revealed why he physically ejected Kilifi gubernatorial aspirant George Kithi of Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) Party from the frontline at William Ruto’s home.

Duale was filmed pulling lawyer George Kithi from the podium during a press conference.

Kithi had accompanied Governor Kingi to Willian Ruto‘s residence where he was unveiled after ditching Raila Odinga’s Azimio before the unfortunate incident happened.

But speaking yesterday, Duale defended himself, saying he did not know who Kithi was, adding that he was trying to maintain protocol.

“I did not know who he was and why he was trying to stand between the Deputy President and Musalia Mudavadi, I was following protocol,” Aden Duale said.

According to Duale, everyone had been assigned a spot behind the Deputy President but Kithi was not there when that was happening.

“It was a security issue and I tried to intervene before the DP’s security came and removed him.”

“Before the press conference, everyone had been introduced in the boardroom and Kithi was not there as he came late and so we did not know who he was,” Duale said.

In video footage, Duale was captured tapping Kithi twice in the back before grabbing his arm and pulling him out of the lineup as he attempted to strategically position himself next to the deputy president.

The move raised sharp criticism from Azimio la Umoja-OKA who critiqued Kenya Kwanza for manhandling Kithi because he is little known yet at the same time claimed to give hustlers and mama mboga a chance at the table.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.