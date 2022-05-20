Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Tyson Fury was filmed kicking at a taxi after the driver refused to let him in.

The incident occurred in the beautiful French city of Cannes, where the heavyweight champion, 33, has been enjoying some down time after his victory over Dillian Whyte last month.

In a video shared online, a visibly drunk Tyson is seen swaying as he and other men stop a taxi.

Fury then attempts to open the back door of the cab but soon realises it is locked.

With the driver’s side window open, the taxi driver appears to explain to Fury’s companions that he won’t let him in.

After a back and forth between the driver and the boxer’s friends, the driver decides to pull away.

But this angers the heavyweight champion. He lashes out and kicks the bumper of the white Renault as one member of the group attempts to stop him. As the taxi starts to round the corner, another member of Fury’s group also tries to kick the vehicle.

The video has gone viral on Twitter.

Watch it below.