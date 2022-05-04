Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Driver

Duties and responsibilities of the officer entail;

Driving vehicles as authorized;

Keeping up to date work tickets for vehicles;

Cleaning of the assigned motor vehicle;

Submitting regular reports on motor vehicles assigned;

Maintaining a proper mechanical working condition of the vehicle;

Ensuring security and safety of passengers and vehicles on and off the road;

Adherence to or observations of traffic laws; and

Reporting any incidents to police and/or the office immediately they occur.

Requirements for Appointment/Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

At least one (1) year driving experience;

At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Valid driving license free from any current endorsements(s) for classes of the vehicles the driver is required to drive;

The Occupational Trade Test III Certificate;

First Aid Certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. Johns Ambulance or any other recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Meets the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies and skills

Organizational skills;

Good communication and reporting skills; and

Good interpersonal

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates MUST complete the KMFRI Job Application Form, and attach their testimonials, certificates, copy of their National Identification Card (ID), and Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Submit their applications both in HARD and SOFT COPY, and envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and sent to the address below not later than Tuesday, 17th May, 2022.

The Director-General,

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute,

P. O. Box 81651 – 80100,

Silos Road, English Point, Mkomani,

Mombasa, KENYA

Email: recruitment@kmfri.go.ke

Note

SUCCESSFUL candidates will be expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by providing originals of the following documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Only SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES will be contacted and shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, and academic and professional certificates during the interviews.

Any canvassing will lead to AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION.