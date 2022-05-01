Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Hessy Wa Dandora has shared a photo of a middle-aged man suspected to be a member of a gang involved in the theft of phones and laptops.

The suspect, identified as Gordon, was nabbed with stolen phones and laptops by detectives and taken to Mowlem Police Station in Dandora.

Gordon and his gang ride in a motorbike which they use to snatch phones and laptops from the members of the public.

Below is a post by Hessy exposing the notorious criminal.

