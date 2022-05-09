Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Residents of Kitui town were treated to a bizarre incident over the weekend after a bride ran away from a nearby church where the wedding ceremony was being hosted.

All was going well during the colorful ceremony that was attended by friends and family but before the pastor officially declared the couple husband and wife, the bride walked out of the church screaming like a madwoman and started running away towards Kitui town, leaving the guests in shock.

A video shared online showed the groom running after the bride, grinding business in the busy Kitui town to a standstill.

It is not clear what made the lady have a second thought just when the pastor was planning to officiate their union.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.