Sunday, 22 May 2022 – Residents of Maraba on the outskirts of Kakamega were treated to a bizarre incident after a young man who had stolen a TV four days ago walked around carrying it on his head.

According to eyewitnesses, the TV allegedly got stuck on his head and he was followed by a swarm of bees.

The incident brought business to a standstill as the residents scrambled to get a glance.

The thief kept walking with the TV stuck on his head, prompting the residents to follow him.

He reportedly collapsed upon reaching a house that allegedly belonged to a witch doctor.

“We saw someone passing while carrying a TV and a swarm of bees around him so we followed him to see if he was a thief and what was going to happen to him,” one of the residents said.

The witch doctor was allegedly approached by someone whose television set had been stolen four days ago.

He urged the witch doctor to help him get it back.

The man was rescued from the irate mob by police officers and is being held at Kakamega Police Station as investigations continue.

Below is a video of the bizarre incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.