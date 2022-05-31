Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – There was drama in church after a lady rushed to the pulpit and urged the pastor to pray for her so that she can get a husband.

The desperate lady, who appears to be in her thirties, said she was tired of being single and urged the pastor to allow him to marry his son, who was seated among the congregants.

”Pastor nataka kuolewa saa hii. Nipee kijana yako”( Pastor, I want to get married now. Please give me your son,) she said.

However, the man of God embarrassed her in front of the congregants after telling her that he cannot allow her to marry his son.

He bragged that his son is very handsome.

The pastor went ahead and trolled the lady for bleaching, adding that he cannot allow his son to fall in love with a lady with bleached skin.

This is just hilarious.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.