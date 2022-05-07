Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Chaos erupted at the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) church in Imara Daima on Saturday morning after a section of the faithful accused the pastor of mismanaging tithes and offerings.

The disgruntled members of the church demanded accountability from the pastor, claiming that he was stealing the money contributed by members for the development of the church.

The members who sided with the pastor tried to defend him from the allegations, leading to an ugly confrontation.

A video shared online shows the worshippers throwing stones at each other while others tried to flee.

This is not the first time that the said church has been rocked in wrangles.

