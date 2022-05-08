Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 08 May 2022 – Residents of Cheptiret trading centre in Uasin Gishu were treated to a dramatic incident on Saturday after a swarm of bees camped on a motorbike which was allegedly stolen.
According to the residents who witnessed the bizarre incident, a man parked the motorbike outside a shop and shortly after, a swarm of bees camped on the motorbike, bringing business to a standstill in the busy town.
The bees disappeared after the stolen motorbike was recovered by the owner.
The incident was linked to witchcraft.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
