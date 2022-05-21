Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – A video has surfaced online capturing the moment a side chick was forced to run for her dear life after her sponsor’s wife returned home unexpectedly.

The sponsor convinced her to visit his matrimonial home since his wife was out of town.

However, she returned home announced and caught her cheating husband off guard.

In the viral video, the petite side chick is seen escaping through the window while holding a bag.

She struggled to get out but eventually, she managed to escape.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.