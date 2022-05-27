Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Human Rights activist and National Reconstruction Alliance Party (NRAP) Leader Okiya Omtata is something else, at least in the eyes of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga after what he witnessed in Busia.

This is after fearless Omtatah criticized him heavily over his clarion call for a six-piece voting pattern in Busia County.

Speaking during a rally in Busia yesterday, Omtatah said that they’ll elect Raila for the presidency but will not use the pattern to elect other ODM candidates.

“Mambo ya kusema ODM six-piece Busia hakuna. Mchague viongozi kulingana na msimamo wa mtu. Hakuna six-piece Busia,” Omtatah told a charged crowd.

The ODM leader had called for six-piece voting of ODM candidates in the county, a pattern that calls for electing of aspirants of one party in all the six elective posts in a general election.

Omtatah, however, drummed up support for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate, saying that the region was behind him.

“Baba kura yake tunampa lakini hapa katikati tuchaguane vile tunajuana. Kuna wakora wamejificha ODM na lazima tuwang’oe,” Omtatah stated.

The NRAP leader also drummed support for his senatorial bid in Busia County.

Raila has been calling for a six-piece voting pattern in his backyards where he required ODM supporters to vote for ODM candidates only in the upcoming polls.

Raila was in Busia to campaign for his presidential bid on the second day of the Western Kenya tour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.