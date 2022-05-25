Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is in deep trouble after stealing a government vehicle to campaign for his re-election bid.

According to sources, Barasa, who is among Deputy President William Ruto’s dependable allies in Western Kenya, took an NGCDF vehicle for Kimilili Constituency and branded it with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colors, the party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Tanga tanga politician further changed the registration particulars of the vehicle from GK944J to KBS 709D.

According to popular Nairobi-based blogger-cum-politician Robert Alai, the vehicle was impounded at Barasa’s Kimilili home after a serious operation by a contingent of detectives.

“Kimilili NGCDF vehicle with registration number GK948J has been impounded in the homestead of the Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa while fully branded with UDA Party Colours and photos and fixed with registration number KBS 709D,” Robert Alai revealed in a long Facebook post.

The operation was conducted by the Government Check Unit officers from Nairobi, Serious Crimes personnel, and the Director of Criminal Investigation officers from Nairobi and Kimilili after a tip-off from members of the public.

The vehicle was towed to the Kimilili police station before it was transferred to Bungoma. Barasa is being sought to face charges of forgery and theft of a government vehicle among other serious offenses.

“In a joint operation involving the Government Check Unit officers from Nairobi, Serious Crimes personnel, DCI officers from Nairobi and Kimilili, the contingent raided the homestead of Barasa following a tip-off and towed the vehicle to Kimilili police station and later to Bungoma before heading to Nairobi,” Robert Alai said.

The Ruto-allied MP, who is among the list of 25 politicians who have been red-carded, has since gone into exile.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.