Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, aka Harmonize, assaulted comedian Eric Omondi at the Kileleshwa Police Station on Sunday and left him with a split lip.

Eric Omondi had gone to the police station where Harmonize is being held up for allegedly conning promoters and club owners.

Addressing the press outside the station, Omondi accused Harmonize of obtaining money fraudulently.

“Harmonize has punched me in front of Kileleshwa OCPD. He punched my face in front of Mike Mbuvi Sonko, it was inside a police station. I am bleeding,” he said.

“I gave him money and he refused to perform, so we told him to return the money. I told him there is no need to fight…’I have given you money and you have been arrested. I do not want to embarrass you, lets go to Mombasa and do a show because you have been paid. Yesterday you refused to go to Kokoriko, yesterday you caused problems at Captain and I covered you,’ While talking, he punched me,” he added.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

