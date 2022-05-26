Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Passengers and passers-by were treated to free drama after a rogue matatu conductor assaulted a traffic police officer along the busy Juja Road.

The cop flagged down the matatu and claimed that the driver had broken traffic rules.

He then ordered the passengers to alight so that he can take the matatu to the station.

The cop’s actions provoked the conductor, leading to an ugly scene.

A video shared online shows the conductor assaulting the cop as he tries to force himself into the matatu.

Watch how the dramatic incident unfolded.

